Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Venture capital fund corpus will boost startups, says deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Venture capital fund corpus will boost startups, says deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 25, 2023 01:12 AM IST

Industries and commerce minister Dushyant Chautala said that youngsters having ideas for startups which require funding will benefit from this as the banks generally hesitate in funding giving loans for new ventures

The Haryana government has taken an initiative to support young entrepreneurs and boost startups by facilitating assistance to help them convert new business ideas into reality. Industries and commerce minister and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said that 200 crore corpus announced by chief minister ML Khattar in the 2023-24 budget estimates for setting up a venture capital fund in association with banks and financial institutions to provide financial support through loans and equity to startup entrepreneurs who are women or come from families with an annual income of up to 1.80 lakh or belong to the scheduled castes or backward classes, will produce young entrepreneurs on the lines of a reality TV show, which evaluates and invests in businesses.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.
Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

Dushyant said that youngsters having ideas for startups which require funding will benefit from this as the banks generally hesitate in funding giving loans for new ventures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out