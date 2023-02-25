Venture capital fund corpus will boost startups, says deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

The Haryana government has taken an initiative to support young entrepreneurs and boost startups by facilitating assistance to help them convert new business ideas into reality. Industries and commerce minister and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said that ₹200 crore corpus announced by chief minister ML Khattar in the 2023-24 budget estimates for setting up a venture capital fund in association with banks and financial institutions to provide financial support through loans and equity to startup entrepreneurs who are women or come from families with an annual income of up to ₹1.80 lakh or belong to the scheduled castes or backward classes, will produce young entrepreneurs on the lines of a reality TV show, which evaluates and invests in businesses.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.