Vet varsity conducts programme to enhance digital literacy

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 05, 2024 05:12 AM IST

A pilot study in collaboration with the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), south asia, was done under this programme among volunteers across all four in-campus colleges and first-year BVSc and AH students

The National Service Scheme (NSS) wing of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) conducted a series of lectures to enhance digital literacy among students and provide a deeper understanding of the digital landscape in the present educational framework.

The digital literacy programme is very beneficial for the students to overcome any stress developed by over usage of social media. (HT photo)
The digital literacy programme is very beneficial for the students to overcome any stress developed by over usage of social media. (HT photo)

A pilot study in collaboration with the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), south asia, was done under this programme among volunteers across all four in-campus colleges and first-year BVSc and AH students, conveyed Nidhi Sharma, assistant director of publications and NSS programme coordinator of the university. In the first week, the project gathered insights from 100 students in a survey. The survey focused on understanding students’ experiences within their respective colleges.

Subsequently, a series of sessions kicked off covering crucial topics including “hooked on screen,” “technology deaddiction”, “commitment devices,” “thinking traps,” and “tips and tools to increase willpower.” These sessions were led by guest speaker Gulneet Chahal, assistant director of Publications at Punjab Agricultural University. The pilot study aimed at reducing screen time among youngsters, culminated with an end line survey showcasing their actual usage.

JPS Gill, director of student welfare-cum-estate officer congratulated the NSS wing and the organizers for the successful completion of the study.

Syed S Hassan, NSS program officer from the College of Fisheries said digital literacy programme is very beneficial for the students to overcome any stress developed by over usage of social media.

