 Vet varsity starts online course on homoeopathy - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Vet varsity starts online course on homoeopathy

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 25, 2024 06:20 AM IST

The course has been started while keeping in view the efficacy of alternative medicine in the treatment of animals, which has been found equally effective as in humans

Ludhiana Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is going to start an online post graduate course on veterinary homoeopathy from April. The course spanning six months will cover 60 lectures on various aspects of homeopathic medicine in five modules.

The university has also collaborated with eminent experts, four from India and three from abroad, who have extensive experience in the subject matter. (HT photo)
The university has also collaborated with eminent experts, four from India and three from abroad, who have extensive experience in the subject matter. (HT photo)

The course has been started while keeping in view the efficacy of alternative medicine in the treatment of animals, which has been found equally effective as in humans. Additionally, the cost of the treatment is drastically less, which is important with respect to the growing problem of anti-microbial residue in the food chain due to irrational use of antibiotics in animals.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The course has also been designed to meet the urgent demand of those veterinary graduates who want to extend their knowledge in alternative medicine. To start this course, the university has also collaborated with eminent experts, four from India and three from abroad, who have extensive experience in the subject matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Vet varsity starts online course on homoeopathy
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On