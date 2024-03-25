Vet varsity starts online course on homoeopathy

Ludhiana Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is going to start an online post graduate course on veterinary homoeopathy from April. The course spanning six months will cover 60 lectures on various aspects of homeopathic medicine in five modules. The university has also collaborated with eminent experts, four from India and three from abroad, who have extensive experience in the subject matter. (HT photo)

The course has been started while keeping in view the efficacy of alternative medicine in the treatment of animals, which has been found equally effective as in humans. Additionally, the cost of the treatment is drastically less, which is important with respect to the growing problem of anti-microbial residue in the food chain due to irrational use of antibiotics in animals.

The course has also been designed to meet the urgent demand of those veterinary graduates who want to extend their knowledge in alternative medicine. To start this course, the university has also collaborated with eminent experts, four from India and three from abroad, who have extensive experience in the subject matter.