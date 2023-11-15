Vet varsity youth fest reverberates with musical, dance contests

The 12th inter-college youth festival at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, kicked off its second phase with musical and dance performances. The festival was formally inaugurated by Bram Shanker Jimpa, minister for revenue and water resources, Punjab, with Sangeeta Toor, director animal husbandry Punjab, as the guest of honour.

A student performing a solo dance during youth festival at vet varsity in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Highlighting the contributions of the vet varsity in the field of veterinary and animal sciences, Jimpa commended the students for seamlessly blending their scientific pursuits with a sense of art and culture. Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, presided over the event, emphasising the significance of the youth festival as a unique platform for students to showcase their hidden talents.

The day, dedicated to folk songs, creative dance, light vocal, and group songs (Indian), unfolded at the open-air theatre of PAU. Deans, directors of the varsity, faculty members, along with students and staff of both vet varsity and PAU, attended the festival with great enthusiasm.

Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman, DSW, lauded the participation of all four colleges on campus, along with the College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul, Vety. Polytechnic Kaljharani, and Khalsa College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Amritsar. He expressed the need to provide more opportunities for students to perform at higher stages, acknowledging their talent.

Organizing secretary APS Brar announced that mime, skit, one-act play, and mimicry are scheduled for the following day, starting at 9 am in the open-air theatre PAU.

Results of the competitions were declared. In the folk song category, the top honours went to Dilraj Kaur from the College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, followed by Suneha Mandal from the College of Fisheries, and Arshpreet Singh from the College of Dairy Science and Technology. In the creative dance segment, Ekamjot Kaur of the College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul, emerged victorious, with Anvi Mahajan from Khalsa College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Amritsar, securing the second spot, and Prabhleen Kaur from the College of Fisheries claiming the third position.

