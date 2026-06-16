Vexed by boyfriend’s trust issues, Ludhiana woman stabs him; held

A love affair, started three months ago through Instagram, turned violent in Ludhiana’s Sahnewal area after a 20-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend during a heated argument over trust issues in their relationship. The accused in the custody of Sahnewal police in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT)

Police said the attack took place on Sunday when the victim, Manpreet Singh, 32, had gone to meet the accused, Khushi, at her paying guest facility and she objected to him checking her mobile phone.

Manpreet, a resident of Heeran village, is battling for life at a private hospital after suffering a deep knife wound that reportedly damaged his liver. Police said his condition remains critical.

The accused, who hails from Yamunanagar in Haryana, is employed with the marketing team of an automobile company and lives in a paying guest accommodation in Sahnewal, said investigators. She was arrested on Monday.

According to the police, Manpreet, who returned from Malaysia around six months ago and had recently started a salon business in his village, had gone to meet Khushi at her PG accommodation. His friend, Lovepreet Singh, who accompanied him, remained outside while Manpreet went upstairs.

Moments later, Lovepreet heard screams and rushed inside. He found Manpreet collapsed near the staircase in a pool of blood. Before losing consciousness, Manpreet told him that Khushi had stabbed him.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said initial probe revealed that the two had met through Instagram about three months ago and were in a relationship.

Tensions reportedly started after Manpreet began suspecting Khushi of being involved with someone else and confronted her over frequent phone calls. During their last meeting, Manpreet was forcing the woman to let him check her mobile phone.

During the argument, an enraged Khushi picked up a kitchen knife, threatened him and stabbed him near the abdomen, he added.

The ASI added that based on a complaint filed by Lovepreet, the Sahnewal police registered a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.