VHP leader, brother attacked thrice in one night at Ludhiana residence

Hours after an attack on Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sushil Kumar, his brother Sunil Kumar, who is the circle president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and their family members were attacked by a group of unidentified assailants thrice at their New Puneet Nagar house at Tajpur road.

The two brothers, their neighbours Sonu Maurya and Suraj Maurya suffered injuries during the assault.

The unidentified assailants also vandalised four houses, two bikes, a car and a three-wheeler parked in the street, while also taking away the CCTV’s digital video recorder (DVR) installed at the victim’s house.

Sushil Kumar said his uncle Zilajeet Singh had brought home a wrong scooter from the pharmacy, but was abused by the owner of the two-wheeler when he went back to the shop to return it.

“Minutes after we returned home the accused, along with around 20 other people, turned up here and attacked us. After we informed the police, the accused fled. The police stayed there till 12.45am, but the attackers returned again and barged into the house. They damaged window panes and vehicles parked here,” he added.

Further detailing the incident, he said “The accused were captured in the CCTVs installed in the house. We called on the police again and showed them the footage in which the accused were captured. The police left the house at around 5am stating that they would procure CCTVs footage to identify the accused. Minutes after the police left the house, the accused returned and took away the DVR.”

Inspector Nardev Singh, station head officer at the Tibba police station, said the opposite group has also accused Kumar, his brother and others for assaulting them.

He added that the police have received complaints from both of the groups and will take appropriate action after proper investigation.