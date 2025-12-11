Vice Prez confirms honorary degrees, PU Ratna Awards

Vice President of India and Panjab University chancellor CP Radhakrishnan has approved the names of persons who will receive the Honoris Causa Degrees and PU Ratna Awards at PU’s 73rd Convocation scheduled for December 13. The announcement marks one of the university’s most diverse honour rolls, celebrating national achievers across science, literature, law, technology and sports. Vice President of India and Panjab University chancellor CP Radhakrishnan

Honoris Causa Degrees-Four eminent Indians will be conferred honorary doctorates for their lifetime achievements and contributions to their respective fields.

Dr Vijay P Bhatkar, revered as the architect of India’s first indigenous supercomputer PARAM, will receive the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa). KN Pathak, renowned condensed matter physicist and former PU vice chancellor, will be honoured with the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) for his wide ranging academic contributions. Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, former judge of the Supreme Court of India and ex-NGT chairperson, will receive the Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa).

Amitav Ghosh, acclaimed novelist, public intellectual and recipient of the Jnanpith Award, will be conferred the Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa).

Alongside the honorary degrees, four achievers will receive the PU Ratna Awards, which celebrate outstanding contributions in industry, science, sports and literature.

Sridhar Vembu, founder of global software major Zoho Corporation, has been selected for the Udyog Ratna for his transformative impact on the technology sector.

The Vigyan Ratna will be awarded to Pradeep Thalappil, one of India’s foremost chemists and a Padma Shri recipient.

Olympic medallist Sarabjot Singh, an alumnus of Panjab University, will receive the Khel Ratna for his stellar achievements in the 10m air pistol event.

The Sahitya Ratna will be conferred upon Amarjit Grewal, an acclaimed poet, philosopher and playwright known for his bilingual contributions in Punjabi and English.