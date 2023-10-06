Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to inaugurate Haryana agricultural fair

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest at the Haryana Agricultural Development Fair being organised at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University Hisar from October 8 to 10. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar (ANI file)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will preside over the closing ceremony on October 10. While giving this information, an official spokesperson said the event will feature renowned national and international companies and exhibitors from the agriculture and allied sectors, showcasing their products.

Thousands of spectators, including farmers, entrepreneurs, agricultural scientists, researchers, students, politicians, and stakeholders, from across India and abroad are likely to attend the event.

