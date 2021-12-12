Vicky Middukhera murder: Kin seeking arrest of accused by Mohali police

Family members and friends of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera, who was shot dead on August 7 this year, took out a “justice march” on Saturday to oppose the alleged delay in the arrest of the accused. The march began from Phase 3B2 market in Mohali and culminated at the Amb Sahib Gurudwara.

A large number of youth, advocates, members of civil society, various NGOs, retired bureaucrats and others joined the march, holding placards and banners seeking “justice for Vicky Middukhera”. The march also formally signalled the start of #justiceforvickymiddukhera campaign on social media.

“We are still hopeful to get justice. We have full faith in the Mohali police, but the delay in nabbing the killers of my brother is quite painful. He was a thoroughly gentle person with no controversy around his personality. Why should anyone kill him? I appeal to the Mohali police to nab the culprits forthwith,” said Ajaypal Singh, Middukhera’s brother.

On August 7, four shooters came to eliminate Middukhera, out of which two executed the killings whereas other two were waiting in a car nearby. Out of all the four, two shooters were of Bhola-Latth gang and other two were of Bambiha gang run by Gaurav Padial, but police is yet to arrest the main accused.