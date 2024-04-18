Video helpline launched for speech, hearing impaired Ludhiana voters

In order to aware all the sections of society ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the district administration on Thursday launched a video helpline number 83605-83697 for speech and hearing impaired voters. School students form human chain to spread voter awareness among residents of Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The speech and hearing impaired voters can make video calls on this number and receive election or voting related assistance from the sign language expert. They can interact with the expert to clarify their queries or file complaints.

The district election officer Sakshi Sawhney said the facility would prove a great help for the persons who can’t hear and speak. She said Ludhiana has around 843 speech and hearing impaired voters in the electoral roll who must exercise their vote on June 1. The DEO also motivated a hearing impaired voter, Davinder to vote on June 1 with the help of a sign language expert, Santosh Rani of District Red Cross Society.

Students form human chain for voter awareness

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the administration is holding various voter awareness events across the district under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

The students of Government High School, School of Eminence Khanna, BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School among others formed human chains in their respective schools to encourage the residents. They urged them to step out of their houses and exercise the ‘Right to Vote’ on June 1.

Voter awareness activities including paper reading competition, debate, quiz were held at Tagore Public School, Aggar Nagar; Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar; Guru Nanak International Public School. A rally was also organised by students of Sant Kartar Singh Kamaliawale, Salem Tabri.

Additionally, the voter awareness and registration camps were held in different areas of Ludhiana South, West, Sahnewal and Gill. The eligible locals who are yet to register themselves are appealed to get themselves enrolled as voters. They can use Voter Helpline mobile application, visit www.nvsp.in and National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) for the same by May 4.

The district election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney said voter awareness and registration camps are being regularly organised with an aim to ensure maximum participation during the Lok Sabha elections. She appealed the residents to cast their vote on June 1. The administration is making efforts to facilitate the voters, including persons with disabilities (PWD) at the polling stations.