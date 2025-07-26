Vidhan Sabha panel inspects medical college, ITI

A Vidhan Sabha committee headed by chief whip and Indri MLA Ramkumar Kashyap, constituted on the subjects of medical education, technical education, vocational education and health services, on Friday inspected Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH), district civil hospital and Industrial Training Institute (ITI). The Vidhan Sabha committee inspected Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH), district civil hospital and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) on Friday (HT Photo)

Earlier, the panel also held a meeting with the officials of the district administration at the mini secretariat and reviewed the development works, public welfare schemes and health services and gave necessary guidelines to the officials.

Apart from district officials, MLAs Randhir Panihar, Krishna Kumar, Balram Dangi, Devendra Hans, Sheeshpal Singh, Induraj Singh Narwal, Jagmohan Anand and Yogendra Rana were present.

At the meeting, Kashyap said that providing the best health services to the public is the priority of the government and if there was any problem in improving the arrangements at the medical college or hospital, then this committee will give its full cooperation to solve the problems.

He also clarified that the questions raised by the committee members, which include shortage of staff, referral rate, steps taken to improve sex ratio and reports of normal and caesarean delivery of pregnant women and proper use of budget, should be sent to the committee in writing within 15 days.

The MLA further said that in the cases which are being referred, it should also be ensured that the patient is getting the benefit of health services properly in the referred hospital, because it becomes their responsibility as well.

CMO Dr Poonam Chaudhary informed that recently 12 new doctors have been appointed in Karnal district, they will also be sent to the field as per the need. She informed that the work of renovation of the trauma centre is also underway.

At the meeting, Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand sought information about the status of the shifting of the civil hospital at a new building in Sector-32, on which the health department officials informed that five and a half acres of land has been marked by HSVP, but the department has not yet received any information about its estimated cost.

The committee also inspected KCGMCH and civil hospital to take stock of the arrangements and enquired about the health of the patients.

At this occasion, the chairman instructed the doctors to talk politely with the patients and provide them the benefits of health services in the best possible manner.

After this, the committee inspected Babu Mool Chand Jain Government ITI Karnal.

Skill development and industrial training department additional director Sanjeev Sharma informed that there are 10 government and 10 private ITIs working in Karnal district, in which the number of students seeking admission is constantly increasing.

Due to the efforts of the government, the inclination of the youth towards skill training has increased.