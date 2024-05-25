 Vigilance arrests another accused in PSIEC plot allotment case - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vigilance arrests another accused in PSIEC plot allotment case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 25, 2024 06:08 AM IST

A case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 465/467/468/471 (forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and various Sections of Prevention of Corruption Act has already been registered in the VB police station in Mohali.

The Punjab vigilance bureau has made another arrest in connection with the Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation (PSIEC) industrial plot allotment case, which allegedly caused a loss of 1.52 crore to the state government.

The Punjab vigilance bureau has made another arrest in connection with the Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation (PSIEC) industrial plot allotment case, which allegedly caused a loss of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.52 crore to the state government. (HT File)
The Punjab vigilance bureau has made another arrest in connection with the Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation (PSIEC) industrial plot allotment case, which allegedly caused a loss of 1.52 crore to the state government. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Avtar Singh, son of Sher Singh, a resident of Model Town, Ludhiana.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 465/467/468/471 (forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and various Sections of Prevention of Corruption Act has already been registered in the VB police station in Mohali.

The vigilance bureau had earlier arrested PSIEC’s former executive director Surinder Pal Singh and other officials for colluding with private individuals and property dealers to committed embezzlement in the allotment of industrial plots.

As per the spokesperson, Avtar, conspired with PSIEC officials and sold PSIEC’s plot in Phase 8-B, Industrial Area, SAS Nagar, at the original purchase rate of 1,265 per square yard, despite its valuation at 11,000 per square yard in 2013.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Vigilance arrests another accused in PSIEC plot allotment case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On