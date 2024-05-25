Vigilance arrests another accused in PSIEC plot allotment case

The Punjab vigilance bureau has made another arrest in connection with the Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation (PSIEC) industrial plot allotment case, which allegedly caused a loss of ₹1.52 crore to the state government. The Punjab vigilance bureau has made another arrest in connection with the Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation (PSIEC) industrial plot allotment case, which allegedly caused a loss of ₹ 1.52 crore to the state government. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Avtar Singh, son of Sher Singh, a resident of Model Town, Ludhiana.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 465/467/468/471 (forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and various Sections of Prevention of Corruption Act has already been registered in the VB police station in Mohali.

The vigilance bureau had earlier arrested PSIEC’s former executive director Surinder Pal Singh and other officials for colluding with private individuals and property dealers to committed embezzlement in the allotment of industrial plots.

As per the spokesperson, Avtar, conspired with PSIEC officials and sold PSIEC’s plot in Phase 8-B, Industrial Area, SAS Nagar, at the original purchase rate of ₹1,265 per square yard, despite its valuation at ₹11,000 per square yard in 2013.