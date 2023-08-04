VB books SHO, ASI on graft charges

Two days after the arrest of an assistant sub-inspector, posted as munshi at police station Koom Kalan, on graft charges, the vigilance bureau on Friday booked a sub-inspector (SI) and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in connection with the case. ASI Hardeep Singh was arrested earlier in the case. (HT Photo)

SI Paramjit Singh, who is the SHO of the police station, and ASI Randhir Singh had allegedly demanded bribe from a woman, citing action on her complaint, police said.

ASI Hardeep Singh was arrested earlier in the case.

According to the complainant, the SHO demanded ₹1 lakh, while the ASI had already accepted ₹ 35,000 from the woman. The accused are yet to be arrested.

According to the spokesperson of the vigilance bureau, a woman named Ekta of Doaba Bhaini village had complained, saying that ASI Hardeep, posted as munshi at the police station, had demanded ₹20,000 as bribe.

The woman stated that on July 21, an FIR under sections 323, 341, 506, 148,149 of the IPC was registered against her brother Deepak Kumar and others at the police station. Her brother Deepak had also suffered injuries in a scuffle following which the police had lodged a cross FIR against one Avtar Singh and others under sections 326, 323, 341, 506, 148,149 of the IPC.

The woman alleged that sub-inspector Paramjit had demanded ₹1 Lakh as bribe on the pretext of action against Avtar and his aides. ASI Hardeep fixed the deal at ₹50,000. The complainant also claimed that ASI Randhir took a bribe of ₹35,000 from her, and Hardeep demanded ₹20,000. She also produced a call recording with Hardeep.

The spokesperson said that on Wednesday, the bureau arrested ASI Hardeep and initiated a probe against the SHO and ASI. On Friday, the bureau booked both the police personnel.