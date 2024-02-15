Vij accuses Mann govt of giving free passage to farmers in Punjab

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday hit out at the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government for allegedly giving free passage to agitating farmers and then objecting to security personnel from Haryana using drones to drop tear-gas shells at Shambhu border to prevent the protesters from entering the state. Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday hit out at the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government for allegedly giving free passage to agitating farmers and then objecting to security personnel from Haryana using drones to drop tear-gas shells at Shambhu border to prevent the protesters from entering the state. (HT File Photo)

Vij said that the Punjab government has issued a notice objecting to the drones in their territory. On the approach of the Punjab government towards farmer issues, Vij said:” If someone attacks our police and escapes to Punjab, why can’t we go after such elements and catch them?”

Interacting with mediapersons, he said, “When these groups (farmers) marched from Amritsar, the Punjab government did not make any effort to stop them anywhere on the way. This means they want to create chaos in Delhi, do they want to go to Delhi and dance again at the Red Fort?”

Raising questions on the intension of the protesting farmers, he said, “The farmers are still at Shambhu border and insisting they will go to Delhi. They did not talk when the Union ministers and officials came to Chandigarh. Their objective is something else.”

Vij’s remarks came a day after the Patiala deputy commissioner (DC) Showkat Ahmed wrote to his Ambala counterpart Shaleen, objecting to Haryana Police dropping tear-gas shells via drones in Punjab to prevent farmers from marching to Delhi.