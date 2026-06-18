Vij announces one-time mutual transfer facility for roadways staff

Haryana transport minister Anil Vij has announced a one-time mutual transfer facility for state roadways employees until the government formulates a new transfer policy. He said that this would address the genuine needs of employees without affecting manpower availability or operational efficiency at depots. Haryana transport minister Anil Vij has announced a one-time mutual transfer facility for state roadways employees until the government formulates a new transfer policy.

Chairing a meeting with transport department officials and representatives of Haryana Roadways employee unions in Chandigarh on Monday, the minister directed that all roadways workshops and establishments should be equipped with basic amenities, including fans, seating arrangements, water coolers and separate toilets for men and women.

Reviewing the operation of buses under the kilometre scheme and stage carriage scheme, Vij said private operators must adhere to existing rules until the matter pending before the court is decided. Violations would invite action, including suspension of operations. He said that transport services must continue on all designated routes, whether through Haryana Roadways or buses operating under the kilometre scheme.

The minister said a driver testing mechanism would soon be introduced. He asked officials to review routes and schedules and suggested that government buses should, wherever feasible, operate ahead of private buses by 20-25 minutes to avoid direct competition. He said Haryana would develop a practical operating model for electric buses to modernise and green public transport.