Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij said that not only the public but also enforcement agencies such as police and health officials have lowered their guard in the fight against Covid-19.

Vij asks police to challan people not wearing masks

The minister directs the Haryana Police to launch massive campaign, create fear among public for not wearing masks; seeks daily report from SPs on number of people fined
By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:14 PM IST

Alarmed by the steady Covid-19 upsurge, Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Friday directed the Haryana Police to create fear among public by launching a massive drive to challan people roaming at public places without wearing masks.

In a candid admission, Vij said that not only the public but also enforcement agencies such as police and health officials have lowered their guard in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

“Let’s act tough. We have to create fear among the citizens that they will be punished if found violating the Covid guidelines put in place to contain spread of the contagion,” the minister told superintendents of police (SPs).

Vij, who also holds the home department portfolio, directed the SPs to send him daily report containing details of total number of people challaned for not wearing mask.

“People don’t mend their ways without strictness,” Vij said, during a meeting that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar held on Friday to review preparedness to combat the recent surge in Covid-19 cases across state.

Vij’s direction to act tough comes after Haryana reported 872 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest in recent months.

Of these, Gurugram recorded 184 cases, Panchkula 166, Karnal 114 and Kurukshetra 86. On Thursday, there were 633 fresh cases and six fatalities in Haryana.

It is in this backdrop that Vij repeatedly underlined the need of increasing testing along with strictness in ensuring that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are followed to contain the virus.

Vij, who attended the meeting through video conferencing from Ambala, said that at present people have formed the opinion that no one will hold them accountable for violating Covid guidelines.

“I have no hesitation while saying that not only people but also officers have lowered their guard against the virus. Let’s ensure that not even a single person anywhere across state is seen without mask,” he said.

Vij also flagged the issue of what “low testing as well as vaccination” being done in Fatehabad, Jind, Mahendergarh, Nuh and Palwal districts.

Vij said that he will hold the district health authorities accountable for this.

Testing in Fatehabad district against one lakh people is 744, in Jind it is 833, Mahendergarh 930, Nuh 983 and Palwal 984.

Vij added that vaccination is also very low in these districts.

“Low testing and vaccination shows the urgency of taking corrective steps. We have become complacent but need to be alert,” he said.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “While implementing the Covid-19 strategies, deputy commissioners should give utmost care to ensure that panic is not created among the public.”

During the meeting, it came to the fore that the epicentre of the virus spread has changed from NCR region to GT Road districts.

