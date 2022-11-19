Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vij meets defence officials, discusses airport, other issues

Vij meets defence officials, discusses airport, other issues

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 01:06 AM IST

At the coordination meeting, issues arising out of the upcoming domestic airport were also discussed that have been lingering for quite a few months

Vij meets defence officials, discusses airport, other issues
Vij meets defence officials, discusses airport, other issues
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: Haryana home minister Anil Vij and officials of the district administration on Friday met an army delegation in Ambala Cantonment to discuss several pending issues of the constituency, including the upcoming domestic airport.

From the army, the meeting was attended by Major General Sanjay Maini, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Sub Area (Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh) Headquarters and other officials.

At the coordination meeting, issues arising out of the upcoming domestic airport were also discussed that have been lingering for quite a few months particularly due to sensitivity of the area and presence of large army apparatus.

Sources said that following a “go-ahead” at the meeting, another forum with senior defence officials will take place in Chandigarh next week that will officially pave the way for the construction of the airport.

According to a statement from Vij’s office, the defence officials apprised the minister and administration officials that “the proposed airport will come up next to the air force station on over 11 acres of land for which permissions have been taken locally and the file has been sent to the headquarters. The ministry of civil aviation will now construct the airport, for which funds worth 40 crore have already been received.”

The airport has already been cleared under Udaan-3.0 scheme by the ministry with flight operations for Lucknow and Srinagar.

Other developmental issues like construction of a pakka road in defence colony, extension of civil hospital on army land and extension of boh-babayal road were also discussed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out