Vij orders suspension of Kaithal cop for delay in recording victim’s statement

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered the suspension of an ASI with Kaithal police for allegedly delay in recording the statement of the victim in the case of abetment to suicide. The minister was in the town to chair the meeting of the District Grievance Redressal Committee held at RKSD College. (HT Photo for representation)

The minister was in the town to chair the meeting of the District Grievance Redressal Committee held at RKSD College. According to the case, a couple complained to the minister that one accused had been arrested for forcing their daughter to commit suicide, but no action was being taken against the other accused.

The minister inquired about this during the hearing, and upon finding a delay in recording the victim’s statement from the hospital, Vij ordered the suspension of an ASI-rank investigating officer in the case, posted at Pundri police station. He also directed a committee to be constituted under the chairmanship of the ADC to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report within 10 days.

The DSP and a non-official member, Shakti Sauda, have been included in this committee. Vij also ordered Panchkula police commissioner to investigate a fraud case which happened in Karnal, but cancelled after an investigation. The minister gave clear instructions to the officials that there should be no negligence in solving the public problems, otherwise strict action will be taken. A total of 17 cases were placed before the committee.