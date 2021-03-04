Vij yet again at loggerheads with CM Khattar
Haryana home minister Anil Vij is yet again at loggerheads with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
After the CM backed the decision to grant extension in tenure to director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava, Vij has shot off two notes – one to Khattar and the second to additional chief secretary (ACS), home, criticising the DGP and seeking his removal.
Vij had last week triggered controversy by writing to ACS, home, to send a panel of officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to be considered for the next DGP despite the fact that Yadava has over four years of service left.
Subsequently, Khattar had put an end to the controversy by stating that since Yadava has already been given an extension, he can continue as head of the state police force till his retirement.
As per the Rules of Business, the authority to appoint or transfer IPS officials is vested with the CM.
“The Union home ministry’s orders on grant of extension of tenure for one more year to Yadava is a mere formality for maintaining continuity of hardcore Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers repatriated to the state,’’ said a top official echoing the CM’s viewpoint.
“The tenure policy states that hardcore officers of the IB can be deputed to serve with state governments for a period not exceeding three years. There are end number of instances when IPS officers on inter cadre deputations or repatriated from the Centre have been given extensions beyond the stipulated period by relaxing the rules,” the official added.
Officials said that post-retirement extensions in service given to former Haryana DGP, BS Sandhu, his then Punjab counterpart, Suresh Arora and the then Maharashtra DGP DD Padsalgikar were given extension by the central government after relaxing Section 16 (1) of the All India Service (death cum retirement benefit) Rules. The extension orders of the three DGPs said that they were being given extension in public interest.
Vij, it seems, has not given up. In a March 2 note to the CM, Vij said that the DGP should be removed as law and order situation cannot be kept under control till he is head of the police force.
The minister also blamed the DGP for mismanaging the farmers’ agitation. In a second communication sent to ACS, home, on Wednesday, Vij has asked him to seek a written explanation from the DGP on why staff, vehicles, and funds have not been provided to the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau to make it functional and why the DGP is not taking any interest in making it work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 years on, UT industrial policy remains a non-starter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh house grabbed: Journo’s six bank accounts traced
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oppn lambasts Capt govt on poll promises, treasury benches count ‘achievements’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC exam irregularities: Ex-deputy regional director convicted in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will urge Centre for funds to raise honorarium of mid-day meal workers: Punjab school edu minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian made foreign liquor to get dearer in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vij yet again at loggerheads with CM Khattar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab govt issues new guidelines for purchasing books for school libraries
- According to a spokesperson of the department, with the aim of purchasing books for libraries, a high level committee of eminent writers was formed under the leadership of Dr Atamjit Singh. Based on the recommendations made by this committee, new guidelines have been issued to the schools.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tibetan govt-in-exile on alert after Covid-19 outbreak at Gyuto monastery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid cases in Chandigarh jumped by 85% in last week of February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
External developmental charges in Panchkula slashed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Journalist, realtor arrested for torturing man to usurp his Chandigarh house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Debate on guv’s address: Cong, SAD MLAs spar over farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana to reserve 75% jobs in private sector for locals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kotkapura firing: Faridkot court denies pre-arrest bail to ex-Punjab DGP Saini
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox