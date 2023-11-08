close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vijay Kumar posted as J&K ADGP law and order

Vijay Kumar posted as J&K ADGP law and order

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 08, 2023 08:42 AM IST

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer V K Birdhi will replace Kumar as the inspector general (ID) of Kashmir

After a successful tenure, Vijay Kumar has been posted as additional director general of police (ADGP) law and order in Jammu and Kashmir. Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer V K Birdhi will replace Kumar as the inspector general (ID) of Kashmir.

Vijay Kumar (HT Photo)
Vijay Kumar (HT Photo)

The order for the new postings was issued on Tuesday by Raj Kumar Goyal, financial commissioner and additional chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The ADGP (law and order) is a new temporary post and inspector general of police, Jammu and Kashmir, will report to the new ADGP law and order.

In addition, Birdhi shall also hold the charge of the post of IGP armed Kashmir till further orders.

Kumar, a 1997-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) 1997 cadre who is currently the ADGP Kashmir, is transferred and posted as ADGP (Law and Order), J&K.

A post in the rank of ADGP viz. ADGP (law & order), J&K, is temporarily added to the J&K Segment of AGMUT Cadre, in terms of second proviso to sub-rule (2) of Rule 4 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, for a period of two years or till the post is held by said officer, whichever is earlier, the order read.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out