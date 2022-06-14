Vijay Singla moves Punjab and Haryana high court, seeks bail

Former health minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Vijay Singla on Monday moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking bail. On June 10, a Mohali court had dismissed his plea and extended judicial remand till June 24.

The Mohali police had arrested Singla on corruption charges on May 24. The action came following an unprecedented move by chief minister Bhagwant Mann sacking him as a minister and ordering the registration of an FIR against him.

The allegations were of demanding a bribe as commission for allotment of funds in government tenders.

The plea likely to be taken up later this week argues that the entire FIR revolves around the allegation of demand only and that the allegations are based solely on an alleged voice conversation, the veracity and authenticity of which was not verified by the investigating agency before registering the present FIR.

“...it is apparent that the investigating agency acted in haste and in a biased manner. Even otherwise the authenticity and admissibility of such recorded voice conversation is still to be tested at the stage of trial and it has to be proved as evidence through scientific mode,” the plea argues.

It also says as mandated under Section 17 of the PC Act, 1988, the police did not take prior approval from the government.

Therefore, there is an inherent violation of law and incurable defect in lodging of the present FIR and the arrest of the petitioner, thereafter, it claims.

Fearing arrest, ex-cabinet minister Ashu approaches HC

Former Congress cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Monday approached the high court with a plea that the state police be directed to conduct a fair and proper inquiry into the complaints on the allegations of corruption in awarding tenders and grant him an opportunity of hearing before the registration of a criminal case.

The plea also demands that he be given seven days prior notice if the police plan to arrest him. Ashu claims that unsuccessful contractors, who were ineligible to participate in the e-tender process of the Punjab government from 2018 to 2022, in order to wreak vengeance and harass him have now filed complaints against him.

The complaints are of alleged corruption in the award of tenders for transportation of foodgrains during the Congress government.

“They remained silent all this while but now with the change of government they are complaining about the tendering process,” the plea says.