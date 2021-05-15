Vijay Zade is the new Chandigarh finance secretary

Vijay Namdeorao Zade, a 2002-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer of the Punjab cadre, will be the new finance secretary in the Chandigarh administration. He will have a three-year tenure.

The central government has taken nearly a year to approve his appointment. The tenure of the last incumbent, Ajoy Kumar Sinha, had ended on August 31 last year.

Ahead of that, the Punjab government had forwarded a panel of three names to the Chandigarh administration. The latter sent it to the Union home ministry in June last year, with Zade as the first choice. The other two officers were Kumar Rahul (2000 batch) and Arun Sekhri (2014 batch).

The post is reserved for a Punjab-cadre IAS officer, and is the third important in the UT administration, after the adviser and home secretary. In addition to the finance department, some other important departments under the officer are engineering, urban planning and estate.

Meanwhile, the administration is still awaiting the Centre’s decision on the extension requested for the home secretary and municipal commissioner, confirmed UT adviser Manoj Parida.

The three-year deputation of Arun Kumar Gupta, a Haryana-cadre IAS officer of 1992 batch, and MC chief KK Yadav, a Punjab-cadre IAS officer of 2003 batch, ends this month.

The administration had requested a three-month extension to their term in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.