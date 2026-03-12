Vikramaditya meets Gadkari, seeks support for construction of roads, bridges

Public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh met Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and sought accelerating key road, bridge and tunnel projects in Himachal Pradesh, strengthening all‑weather connectivity and ensuring that the state’s fragile hill areas receive robust and safe infrastructure support from the Union government. Public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh said that many sanctioned projects are at various stages of implementation and requested continued Central support, timely release of funds and flexibility in norms for hill states so that works can progress without delay. (HT File)

Singh on Wednesday called on Gadkari at Parliament House in New Delhi, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP and Himachal Pradesh Congress in‑charge, Rajani Patil.

The PWD minister apprised Gadkari of the unique geographical challenges of Himachal, frequent landslides and disasters, and the need for a long‑term, sustainable road network that can serve local residents, farmers, horticulturists, tourists and the defence forces alike.

He underlined that many sanctioned projects are at various stages of implementation and requested continued Central support, timely release of funds and flexibility in norms for hill states so that works can progress without delay.

A major focus of the meeting was on the strategically important Ghatasni–Shilha–Badhani–Bhubu Jot–Kullu road and the proposed tunnel at Bhubu (Bhoo Bhoo) Jot.

Vikramaditya urged that the Bhubu Jot tunnel and its approach road be treated as a priority project and that this entire stretch be declared a National Highway in view of its strategic, economic and tourism potential. He explained that the tunnel would provide an all‑weather alternative link between Jogindernagar region and Kullu via the Lug Valley, substantially reducing the distance and travel time between Pathankot, Jogindernagar, Mandi and Kullu, easing congestion on existing routes and improving access to border areas.

PWD minister requested that, keeping in view this broader national interest, the proposal for the Bhubu Jot tunnel and the upgradation of the connecting road be processed on priority.

He also took up several important bridge and road projects from different parts of the state. He pressed for the construction of a double‑lane bridge over River Beas between Basantipattan and Kheri to seamlessly connect Kangra and Hamirpur districts, thereby decongesting existing stretches of the National Highway and providing a shorter, safer route for daily commuters as well as commercial vehicles.

Gadkari assured that the concerns of Himachal would be examined sympathetically at the appropriate level. He stated that the Union government is committed to improving road and bridge infrastructure in all hill and border states.