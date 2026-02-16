Viksit Sohna-Tauru Rally: Haryana CM hits out at Oppn over pension row

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday hit back at the opposition over allegations regarding social security pensions, accusing it of misleading people and urging it to introspect. Saini claimed that while pensions were delayed during the previous regime, the BJP government had increased social security pensions by ₹2,200 over the past 11 years. (HT Photo)

Addressing the ‘Viksit Sohna-Tauru Rally’ in Tauru town of Nuh district, Saini assured senior citizens that there was no need to worry about their pensions. He said that “those who delayed pensions for up to six months during their tenure” were now raising questions and asked the opposition to “first introspect” instead of misleading people.

Saini claimed that while pensions were delayed during the previous regime, the BJP government had increased social security pensions by ₹2,200 over the past 11 years.

Haryana has over 31 lakh social security pension beneficiaries, including around 19 lakh old-age samman allowance recipients and more than 8 lakh widow pensioners.

After completing the first year of the BJP government’s third consecutive term in October 2025, Saini had announced a ₹200 hike in social security pensions with effect from November 1, 2025, raising the monthly amount to ₹3,200. The official notification was issued last week, and arrears are scheduled to be disbursed in February.

Saini also highlighted welfare initiatives for women. Under the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, providing ₹2,100 in financial assistance, more than 9.22 lakh beneficiaries have received ₹634 crore, he said, adding that around 14.70 lakh families are receiving LPG cylinders at ₹500 each per month across the state.

Projects worth ₹47 crore launched

Before addressing the rally, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 16 development projects worth over ₹47.36 crore. He said the large turnout at the rally reflected public faith in the BJP government’s policies and welfare programmes and assured that inclusive development of the region would continue.

Saini said that in the past 11 years, ₹1,515 crore had been spent on development works in the Sohna assembly constituency, compared to ₹222 crore during the previous 10-year Congress rule.

Saini also announced that bypasses would be constructed in Tauru and Sohna to ease traffic congestion. He said ₹5 crore had been allocated for development works in the Sohna assembly constituency.

A proposal to extend the Gurugram-Sohna elevated expressway from Damdama Mod to Nirankari College has been sent to the concerned department, he said.

A PWD rest house will also be constructed in Sohna, subject to land availability, along with a primary health centre in Baghanki village and sub-health centres in Ghamroj and Khori Kalan villages.

Community centres will be built in Hasanpur (Tauru) and in Sehjawas and Rithoj (Sohna) at a cost of ₹65 lakh each.

An indoor wrestling facility will be developed at the sports stadium in Kota Khedla, Tauru. Plans were also announced for a new bus stand in Tauru and a new grain market in Sohna, subject to land availability.

Additionally, 25 km of rural agricultural roads in Sohna will be paved under the Khet-Khalihan Yojana.