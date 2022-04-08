Village common land cannot be sold: Supreme Court
: Thousands of acres of village common land (shamilat deh) in Haryana sold off by shareholders or gram panchayat for monetary gains would get freed with the owners being ousted following a Supreme Court ruling on Thursday. The shamilat deh is reserved and used for common purposes.
A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian held that the entire land reserved for common purposes by applying pro-rata cut had to be utilised by the gram panchayat for the present and future needs of the village community. “No part of the land can be re-partitioned amongst the proprietors and such land would not be available for sale,’’ the apex court ruled.
The SC said the argument of the proprietors that the land which is not capable of being used for common purposes of the inhabitants of a village shall be reverted to the proprietors is untenable and unsustainable.
“The land has been put to common pool by applying pro-rata cut. Once pro-rata cut has been applied, the management and control of such land vest with the panchayat. There is no question of reverting the land to the proprietors,” the bench said. Also, the panchayat will not have title over the land but as part of management and control, the panchayat is at liberty to put the land for the use for common purposes, the SC said.
The SC said the land which is not part of the permissible limits under the land ceiling laws stand acquired and vested with the panchayat in terms of judgment in Ranjit Singh case. However, in respect of the land forming part of permissible limits of the proprietor under the land ceiling laws, the management and control vest with the panchayat.
“Neither the Punjab village common lands Act, 1961 nor the consolidation of holdings Act, 1948 contemplates redistribution of land to the proprietors. It is an irrevocable act which cannot be undone. Therefore, once land vests with the Panchayat, it can be used for common purposes of the community and will never revert back to the proprietors,’’ the SC said, dismissing the appeals filed by proprietors. It also ordered that writ petitions filed before the high court will also stand dismissed. The findings recorded by different benches of the high court are clearly erroneous and not sustainable, the SC said.
Ludhiana | PAU observes World Health Day
The department of food and nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University, and the Ludhiana Chapter of Nutrition Society of India and Indian Dietetic Association observed World Health Day on Thursday by organising a talk on 'Anemia and Food Factors' . The resource person for the talk was nutritionist Kanta K Sharma, who is a founder head, department of food and nutrition, and former dean, College of Home Science, PAU.
Maha rushes to arrange temporary power supply amid shortage, Cabinet meeting soon
Mumbai: Amid a shortage of about 1,000 MW of electricity during peak hours, the MVA government is taking measures to tide over the crisis. Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved the setting up of a solar power park of up to 2,500 MW capacity. Additionally, the Cabinet is also likely to hold a special sitting on Friday to approve power purchase agreements to meet the rising electricity demand.
Man shot at while resisting robbery bid at jewellery shop in Ghaziabad
A 37-year-old man was critically injured after two armed robbers shot at him when he tried to resist their robbery attempt at his father's jewellery shop at a busy market area at Rakesh Marg in Nehru Nagar on Thursday afternoon. Known by the name 'the shop', Bhagwat Swaroop Banwari Lal Jewellers is run by 55-year-old Arvind Kumar Verma and his son Vikas Verma.
Pune railway division recovers ₹10.94 crore as fines from passengers travelling without tickets
PUNE The Pune railway division has recovered ₹10.94 crore in fines from 217,633 passengers travelling without ticket from April 2021 to March 2022. A total of 1,414 passengers were caught for travelling with luggage without registering it and a fine of ₹ 2.13 lakh was collected from them. As per the information given by Pune railway division, the ticket checker teams, present at the platform as well as on the running trains conduct passenger checks.
New location of biogas plant at Noida Sector 123 angers residents
After residents protested against the setting up of an automatic compressed biogas plant in Sector 123, the Noida authority announced that they might shift the plant to another location that was supposed to be the site for a sewage treatment plant. The only difference is that while the previous site was less than 200 metres from the residential area, it is now about 500 metres away.
