Village defence guard held for gunning down sister-in-law in J&K’s Kishtwar

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 12:16 pm IST

Accused, whose 303 rifle has been seized, told police that accidental fire caused the death of his brother’s wife in Chatroo.

A village defence guard (VDG) allegedly shot dead his sister-in-law in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district of Jammu region on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

A village defence guard (VDG) allegedly shot dead his sister-in-law in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district of Jammu region on Friday night. (Representational photo)
The accused, Sandeep Kumar, was arrested after he allegedly shot dead his brother Rakesh Kumar’s wife Pushpa Devi at Arigam in Singhpora of Chatroo, 45km from Kishtwar. The weapon, a 303 rifle, has been seized, the police said.

However, the accused claimed that an accidental fire caused the death of his sister-in-law.

To thwart a terror attack in Chatroo, the administration has issued weapons to village defence guards.

The investigation is underway.

