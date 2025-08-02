Villagers in Sangrur’s Sohian up in arms against Punjab’s land pooling scheme

The Punjab government’s land pooling scheme, aiming to acquire 65,533 acres across 21 cities and towns for industrial and residential development, faces strong opposition from villagers in Sangrur’s Sohian. Villagers protesting against the Punjab government’s land pooling scheme at Sangrur’s Sohiana village on Friday. (HT)

As per residents, 568 acres of land at the village, which is around 4 km from Sangrur city, was slated for acquisition under this scheme. But united in their resolve to resist the plan, villagers have put up a poster at the village entrance, warning government officials and workers against entering. They said they won’t relent until the scheme was withdrawn.

70-year-old Sinder Kaur, who owns 9 acres, said, “If our lands are snatched, how will we eat? My son is also a farmer and my grandchildren are studying. How will we survive?”

She said no ministers or officials engaged with them since the scheme was proposed and they learnt about it only through newspapers.

“We don’t need any colonies or compensation money. We will surround anybody who enters our village, whether it’s a minister or MLA. The labourers are also in support as they depend on this land for their livelihood,” she said.

Baljeet Kaur, 60, who owns 2 acres said, “With limited job opportunities, farming is our primary income source. This scheme would leave us with nothing.”

Ranjit Singh, 38, the sarpanch of Sohian Kalan, despite not owning land himself, stands with the villagers. He said the gram panchayat had passed a motion to resist any acquisition.

“The government claims they will only acquire land when farmers are willing, then why are they still pushing forward with this policy instead of withdrawing the notification?” he questioned.

He also questioned the practicality of the government’s development plans, pointing out the long time it would take to attract buyers for the plots carved out from the village land.