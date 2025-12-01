Vinay Kumar assumes charge as HP Congress chief

The newly appointed president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) Vinay Kumar on Sunday assumed office at the party’s state headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan in Shimla, in the presence of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other party leaders. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with new Himachal Congress president Vinay Kumar in Shimla on Sunday. (PTI)

Kumar, a three time MLA, was appointed on November 22 hours after the 47-year-old submitted his resignation from the post of deputy speaker of Himachal assembly. Vinay, an MLA from Renuka Ji assembly constituency, won the assembly elections in 2012, 2017 and 2022 and was a chief parliamentary secretary in the Virbhadra Singh government. Kumar’s father, late Prem Singh, also represented the Renuka Ji assembly seat for almost three decades.

Vinay Kumar assured that he would fulfil his duties with utmost sincerity and dedication. He said the organisation would take the achievements of the Congress-led state government to every household and face every challenge with determination.

CM Sukhu said that a new era had begun in the Congress party and a generational shift had taken place with a young leader taking charge of the State. “A new executive committee would be formed soon and that the new team would play an important role in bringing Congress back to power,” he said.

The CM said that one-and-a-half years ago, the BJP attempted to weaken democratically elected party, but the people of the State gave them a fitting reply. He emphasised that the state government is continuously working to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant. The state is progressing in every sector and financial discipline has been ensured. He said that the economic condition of the state is steadily improving and that equitable development across all sections and regions is being ensured.

AICC In-Charge for Himachal Pradesh, Rajani Patil said the organisation would play a crucial role in bringing the Congress back into power. She lauded CM Sukhu for giving a new direction to the State and appreciated the innovative initiatives undertaken by the Government. She said that she was confident that the Congress Government would return to power.