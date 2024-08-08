 Vinesh Phogat to be felicitated like silver medallist: Haryana CM Saini - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Vinesh Phogat to be felicitated like silver medallist: Haryana CM Saini

ByPress Trust of India
Aug 08, 2024 02:22 PM IST

According to its sports policy, the Haryana government offers ₹6 crore to gold medallists in the Olympic Games, ₹4 crore to silver medallists and ₹2.5 crore to bronze medal winners.

The Haryana government will felicitate wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Olympics for being overweight ahead of her gold medal bout in the 50 kg category, like a medallist, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday.

Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba at the Women’s Freestyle 50kg semifinal at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris Olympics on August 6. (Reuters)

She will be offered the same reward that the state government offers to Olympic Games silver medallists, the chief minister added.

Phogat on Thursday bid adieu to her international wrestling career, saying she did not have the strength to continue.

Announcing her decision to retire on social media, the 29-year-old, who was disqualified after being found 100gm overweight ahead of Wednesday’s gold medal bout, sought forgiveness from everyone who supported her.

Saini said in a post on X, “Our brave daughter of Haryana, Vinesh Phogat, performed brilliantly and entered the final of the Olympics. She might not have been able to compete in the final due to some reason but she is a champion for all of us. Our government has decided that Vinesh Phogat will be welcomed and felicitated like a medallist. All the respect, reward and facilities that the Haryana government offers an Olympic silver medallist will be offered to Vinesh Phogat as well.”

According to its sports policy, the Haryana government offers 6 crore to gold medallists in the Olympic Games, 4 crore to silver medallists and 2.5 crore to bronze medal winners.

Phogat had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman grappler to reach the gold medal bout in the 50-kg event.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Vinesh Phogat to be felicitated like silver medallist: Haryana CM Saini
New Delhi
Thursday, August 08, 2024
