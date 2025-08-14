Violation of maryada in Srinagar event: Bains performs ardas on completion of religious punishment

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Wednesday performed ardas (Sikh prayer) for atonement at Akal Takht after completing his tankhah (religious punishment) awarded to him by the highest Sikh temporal seat for violation of Sikh maryada at an event organised by the Punjab government’s language department to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur in Srinagar. Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains

He also announced that he will contribute ₹20 lakh from his discretionary funds as minister and one month’s salary to improve the condition of the paths leading to historic places associated with the ninth Guru.

Speaking to the media outside after submitting a letter at Akal Takht secretariat, the minister said, “The service assigned to me by Akal Takht Sahib has now been completed. I have performed ardaas before Guru Sahib to seek forgiveness for my mistakes and have humbly requested that Guru Sahib bless me with the strength and wisdom to serve the Panth, the nation, Punjab, and humanity.”

In a letter submitted to the Akal Takht jathedar, Bains said, “As per the orders of the five Singh Sahibans, for the cleanliness and improvement of the paths leading to the birthplace of the ninth Guru, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji—Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal, Gurdwara Kotha Sahib Patshahi Nauvin Walla, and Gurdwara Baba Bakala Sahib—I pledge to contribute ₹20 lakh from my discretionary funds and, as a personal offering of devotion, one month’s salary as a minister.”

“For the beautification works around the places associated with Guru Teg Bahadur, I will make every effort, both personally and through the government, to the best of my ability”, the letter further added.

A video of the event held on July 24, purportedly showing singer Bir Singh performing on stage and members of the audience dancing, sparked outrage. Bains was summoned by the Takht with clarification on August 6 and was awarded tankhah.