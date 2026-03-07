‘Vishav Guru’ now ‘Vishav Chela’: Mann slams Centre over US pressure

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led Union government, accusing it of bowing to pressure from US President Donald Trump. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann at the launch of the Industrial and Business Development Policy, 2026, in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Reacting to the US President’s remarks regarding India’s oil imports from Russia, Mann said, “Those who used to boast that India would become ‘Vishav Guru’ have instead reduced it to ‘Vishav Chela’ as the United States is dictating terms. It is unfortunate that the country’s foreign policy and sovereignty appear compromised.”

Addressing the regional crisis in West Asia, the chief minister confirmed that 385 Punjabis have been identified as stranded amid the ongoing conflict. “Around 300 are stuck in the UAE, with the remainder across other countries in the region,” he said, adding that the state is coordinating with the Centre to ensure their safe return.

Mann said that the Punjab government will “strongly oppose” the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, calling it a blatant attempt by the Union government to usurp state rights. “Electricity, health, and education are state subjects; the Centre has no right to interfere,” he said.

The CM also took aim at the opposition, dismissing the Congress boycott of the Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria’s address on the opening day of the budget session of the assembly as “theatrics by self-proclaimed seasoned politicians” unable to digest Punjab’s progress. He hit out at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, claiming the leader was “living in a fool’s paradise” and attempting to mislead the public with “castles in the air”.

On the industrial front, Mann announced that March 20 would be a “red-letter day” for the state as Tata Steel begins operations at its ₹3,200 crore plant, the company’s second-largest in India. The project is expected to be a major employment generator for local youth.

Earlier in the day, Mann, accompanied by state education minister Harjot Bains, flagged off the eighth batch of 30 government school principals for a global training programme in Singapore.