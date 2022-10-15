Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Visually impaired lead the sighted at ‘Blind Walk’ in Chandigarh

Visually impaired lead the sighted at 'Blind Walk' in Chandigarh

Published on Oct 15, 2022 03:04 AM IST

Chandigarh-based Dialogue Highway Trust organised the sixth Blind Walk at the Sector-17 Plaza on Friday to encourage eye donation

Visually impaired students leading sighted people during a walk, organised to encourage eye donation, at the Sector-17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Friday.
Visually impaired students leading sighted people during a walk, organised to encourage eye donation, at the Sector-17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

To encourage eye donation, Chandigarh-based Dialogue Highway Trust organised the sixth Blind Walk at the Sector-17 Plaza on Friday.

As part of the walk, organised to observe World Sight Day, around 500 sighted people were led by visually impaired students from Institute for Blind, Sector 26, on a short blindfolded walk.

Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Actors Harbhajan Mann and Sonia Mann, and comedian Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi also participated in the event.

