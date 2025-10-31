Voter mapping: 55% of Punjab voters match previous rolls ahead of SIR

A voter mapping exercise conducted ahead of the forthcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Punjab has revealed that the names of 55% of the state’s 2.14 crore voters already match those on the voter list from the previous revision held in 2003. The Election Commission of India has announced a pan-India intensive revision of electoral rolls. (HT File)

These voters, identified during the mapping by the office of the chief electoral officer, Punjab, will not be required to submit any documents during the upcoming SIR, officials said. They added that after the door-to-door verification, the proportion of voters exempted from submitting documents could rise to 95%. The schedule for this verification is yet to be announced.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), which has already announced a pan-India intensive revision of electoral rolls, began the second phase on Monday covering 12 states and union territories, including poll-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, after starting with Bihar. Punjab is not included in this phase but is expected to feature in the third round, ahead of the state assembly elections due in early 2027.

According to an official, once the intensive revision begins in Punjab, booth-level officers (BLOs) will conduct a house-to-house enumeration to verify the electoral rolls. They will have access to digitised voter lists from the previous special intensive revision, including those of other states. The BLOs will assist current electors, including those who have migrated from one state to another, whose names remained unmatched during the mapping exercise, in matching or linking their names or their relatives’ names with the previous SIR. They will also identify deceased voters and those who have permanently shifted or are registered at multiple locations. Punjab has approximately 24,000 BLOs to carry out this exercise.

After enumeration, draft rolls will be published, and notices will be issued to voters whose names could not be matched or from whom forms were not received. The ECI has also released a list of indicative documents as a proof of identity for the revision exercise, including passport, Aadhaar, birth certificate, educational certificates, government ID cards, caste certificate, pension orders, and land/house allotment certificates.

However, the SIR has faced political objections from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress in the state. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that since several political parties have expressed concerns over the voter roll revision, the poll body must address their objections, while Punjab Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that the SIR could be an “organised way of stealing votes” for the BJP.