Voter registration for SGPC polls till October 31

The gurdwara election commission has extended till October 31 the last date for the registration and preparation of electoral rolls for polls to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). This has been done keeping in view the interest shown by members of the Sikh community to become voters as a record number of people have got themselves enrolled in the last one and a half months. The process for the registration of voters for the gurdwara elections has been in progress since October 21, 2023.

Earlier, September 16 had been fixed as the last day, said Justice SS Saron, chief commissioner of the gurdwara elections, while speaking over phone. As per the revised schedule, preparation of electoral roll, its printing and placement at centres for preliminary publication will be conducted from November 4 to 13 this year. The DC will publish preliminary roll on November 14 this year.

The last day for receipt of claims and objections will be December 4 this year. The last day of disposal of claims and objections and communication of decisions by the revising authority thereon to deputy commissioners under rule 10(3) of the Sikh Gurdwaras Board Elections Rulers, 1959, will be December 16.

Manuscript of the supplementary roll and printing of supplements will be prepared on January 2. The final roll will be published on January 3.

The process for the registration of voters for the gurdwara elections has been in progress since October 21, 2023. The eligible voters were to be registered by November 15, 2023. The date was then extended till February 29, then till April 30 and then further till July 31. The gurdwara election commission also blamed lack of enough publicity by the government machinery.

As dull response was shown by the members of the Sikhs to be voters, only 27,87,670 application forms were received by the commission till July 31.