Voter-intimidation case: SAD nominee’s daughter Kanchanpreet Kaur walks free

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Kanchanpreet Kaur, the daughter of Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa who unsuccessfully contested the recently held Tarn Taran bypoll, was released in the early hours of Sunday after a late-night hearing at the trial court. Kanchanpreet Kaur after her release early Sunday morning. (HT Photo)

She had been arrested on Friday after five hours of questioning in a case related to voter intimidation, registered at the Chabhal police station on November 11. While initially, the case was registered against her husband, Amritpal Singh Baath, who is allegedly a gangster based abroad, she was subsequently nominated in the case.

To challenge her arrest, the SAD legal cell head advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC). Responding to his plea, HC on Saturday had ordered that she will remain in court custody until Saturday 8pm when the trial court hearing was scheduled. The trial court hearing started around 9 pm on Saturday and lasted till 1 am. The Tarn Taran court ordered her release, terming her arrest ‘illegal’ and ‘unconstitutional’. She walked free at 4 am. While advocate Kler and advocate DS Sobti appeared on her behalf, the Punjab government sent its senior lawyers from the advocate general’s office to Tarn Taran court.

Delighted over her release, party leaders termed it a ‘victory of truth and rule of law. SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said, “This is a befitting reply to the AAP government, which has filed false cases against political opponents.”

Besides this case, Kanchanpreet also faces several other poll-related cases, in which she has already secured anticipatory bail.

Cops stick to stance

Following her release, the Punjab Police on Sunday firmly reiterated its position that her arrest was based on concrete evidence of her active involvement in the criminal syndicate run by her husband.

Tarn Taran superintendent of police (SP, investigation) Riputapan Singh said,“Police have sufficient evidence in investigation for appeal as per law. After the legal scrutiny of the court order, the case will be taken up further in the honourable court.”

Meanwhile, details of the FIR registered against her in Majitha police station also surfaced. It is stated that a report was sought from the Tarn Taran DSP. As per this report, Kanchanpreet was booked under Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 353(1) (mischief), 174/6(2) (punishment for undue influence or personation at an election) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita registered at Tarn Taran police station. A cop, wishing anonymity, said, “Investigation has established that accused Kanchanpreet’s husband, Amritpal Singh alias Baath secured an Indian Passport from the RPO Chandigarh using a completely fabricated identity ‘Harpreet Singh’, which does not exist in any official record”.

Despite repeated attempts to reach her, she was not available for comments. Her counsel advocate Kler said, “In record, her husband is mentioned as Harpreet Singh alias Amritpal Singh. So, nothing is wrong in this matter.