Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Kaithal on April 23

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 17, 2023 09:54 PM IST

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Kaithal on April 23 to attend a state-level programme on Dhanna Bhagat’s birth anniversary. As per the information, the Vice-President will be the chief guest on the occasion and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also attend the programme along with ministers and BJP leaders.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Kaithal on April 23 to attend a state-level programme on Dhanna Bhagat’s birth anniversary. (PTI File Photo)

The programme will be organised in Dhanauri village of the district. Kaithal deputy commissioner Jagdish Sharma and Jind SP Sumit Kumar visited the village to review the arrangements. Randeep Ghangas, media coordinator to the Haryana CM, said that this is for the first time that a state-level programme is being organised to mark the birth anniversary of Dhanna Bhagat. He said thousands of people from across the state will attend the programme.

