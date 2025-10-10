Wadala named secretary general, Dhindsa treasurer of SAD breakaway faction

The breakaway faction of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday named office bearers, with Gurpartap Singh Wadala given the number two position in the party as secretary general, after president Giani Harpreet Singh, who was elected to the top post on August 11. Gurpartap Singh Wadala

Former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa has been made treasurer.

Wadala, a former MLA, was the convener SAD rebel group, which came into existence in July 2024. He was also the head of the seven-member panel that approached the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, for course correction, seeking forgiveness for mistakes committed by the party when it was in the government for two terms from 2007 to 2012.

The party has nominated four patrons, including religio-political figures Baba Sarabjot Singh Bedi, who comes from Guru Nanak Dev’s lineage, Prof Manjit Singh, former jathedar of Akal Takht, Baba Seva Singh Rampur Khera, and Ravi Inder Singh, who remained speaker of Punjab vidhan sabha and is related to the Badals but has been opposed to them for the past few decades.

Earlier, the delegates had given Giani Harpreet Singh the right to constitute the party structures. The president recently, had named a 41-member working committee, a central body for making all major decisions.

According to Wadala, in a couple of weeks, the party would announce district and circle bodies, frontal organisations, and other committees and would further announce the party’s action plan. “The list focuses on promoting emerging leadership while maintaining balance with experienced figures, reflecting the unity and spirit of party workers”, he added.

There are eight senior vice presidents, including former president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Gobind Singh Longowal, former ministers Sucha Singh Chhotepur, and Adesh Pratap Singh Kairon. Party MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali has also been named as a senior vice-president.

Former MLAs Gagandeep Singh Barnala and Iqbal Singh Jhundan, who was the chairman of a committee to suggest course correction for the party, and Surinder Singh Bhullewal Rathan have also been named as vice presidents. SGPC member Bhai Manjit Singh also finds space in the list.

Two Hindu faces, former MLA Babu Prakash Chand Garg and Kapoor Chand Bansal, have been included in the party as president and secretary of the trade wing of the party.

Other officer bearers include:

Vice presidents: Santa Singh Umaidpur, former Minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur, Sarbjit Singh Doomwali, Mahinder Singh Husainpur, Jarnail Singh Kartarpur, former MP Bibi Paramjit Kaur Gulshan, and Mahinderpal Singh Banaka.

General secretaries: Former MLAs Barjinder Singh Brar and Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra and Bibi Kiranjot Kaur, Charanjit Singh Brar, Jasvir Singh Ghumman, Gurjeet Singh Talwandi, Yuvraj Singh, and Bharpoor Singh Dhandra.

Organisational Secretaries: Giani Mohinder Singh (Himachal Pradesh), SGPC Member Satvinder Singh Tohra, former MLA Sukhwinder Singh Aulakh, Davinder Singh Sekhon, Karan Singh (DTO), and Ajepal Singh Meerankota.