Wait for Panchkula MC’s own building keeps getting longer

The much delayed Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) office building, coming up in Sector 3, may remain incomplete even till March 2025 as the civic body is yet to float a tender for completion of remaining work. Even after its 14 years of existence, Panchkula MC operates from a rented building in Sector 14, which houses offices of the mayor and the MC commissioner. (HT photo)

Last month, the Punjab and Haryana high court had granted permission to allocate a tender to a new contractor, pertaining to which the civic body will write to urban local bodies (ULB) department.

“MC will write to ULB headquarters for approval to place a new tender and as soon as it is approved, the tender will be placed,” said mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, who recently chaired a meeting of MC officials to review development projects.

After the tender is allocated, the construction work will take about nine months to be completed, he said.

Operating from rented buildings

Even after its 14 years of existence, Panchkula MC operates from a rented building in Sector 14 which houses offices of the mayor and the MC commissioner. Other offices of the civic body operate from community centres in Sector 4 and 12. The corporation spends around ₹2.5 crore on rented accommodations and their maintenance, every year.

Missed deadlines, cancelled contract marred work

The construction work of MC’s new building, allocated in December 2019 at a cost of ₹29.49 crore, the work was supposed to be completed in April 2021. The deadline was extended to October 2022, but even in June 2024 the building stands nowhere near completion.

It was in February 2023 that the MC had terminated the contract of a firm citing “fundamental breaches of agreement and unwillingness to complete the work”. The MC had even blacklisted the company and the firm was held liable to pay liquidated damages of ₹2.94 crore along with penalty of 20 % for incomplete work. It was also debarred from the tendering process, and its bank guarantee of ₹1.47 crore was ordered to be forfeited.

Intervention by former CM also failed to work

The previous contractor had expressed his inability to complete work on old rates citing high cost of tiles required for finishing the building’s construction. Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had even directed the corporation to purchase the tiles itself and provide contractor with the same. Despite this, the contractor had still refused to complete the work.