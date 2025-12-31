Wanted criminal held after shootout in SBS Nagar

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (SBS Nagar) police have apprehended a criminal wanted in several cases of extortion and loot incidents at petrol pumps following an encounter near Banga on Tuesday. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (SBS Nagar) police have apprehended a criminal wanted in several cases of extortion and loot incidents at petrol pumps following an encounter near Banga on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Jalandhar’s Sukhjinder Singh, who suffered bullet injury in one of his legs and is presently admitted to a local hospital.

Senior superintendent of police Tushar Gupta said the CIA teams of the district were tracking Sukhjinder movement after he tried to open fire at the owner of a garment store in Nawanshahr on December 28.

“The accused failed to fire at the shop owner after his weapon developed malfunction. During the course of investigation, it came to the fore that on December 27, three accused, including Sukhjinder, looted two petrol pumps in Kapurthala district, besides making an unsuccessful bid to rob a local jeweller in Jalandhar,” he said.

Police said in the CCTV footage gathered from the petrol pumps, three motorcycle-borne youths robbed workers of ₹44,000 and ₹4,500 from petrol pumps situated in Sidhwan Dona and Rajapur village of Kapurthala district.

“The teams tracked Sukhjinder’s movement in the Banga area following which the area was cordoned off. The accused suffered a bullet injury to his leg in retaliatory fire by the police,” the SSP said.

In the investigation, it was found that the accused was in contact with a foreign-based person, who had personal enmity with the owner of the garment store.

“The investigation is ongoing as multiple teams have been constituted to arrest Sukhjinder’s two other accomplices,” the SSP said.