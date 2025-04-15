Waqf Act an ‘assault’ on rights of minorities: Tarigami

Senior Communist Party of India (CPI Marxist) leader MY Tarigami on Monday lashed out at the Centre over the passing of the Waqf Amendment Act, terming it an assault on rights of Muslims. He said the Act will ‘weaken’ the Constitution. Senior Communist Party of India (CPI Marxist) leader MY Tarigami (HT File)

Addressing a press conference, the Kulgram MLA questioned why was it that only the institutions of Muslims were being ‘targeted; on the pretext of reform.

“I was in Tamil Nadu, and we talked about the Waqf Amendment Act... why was only a Muslim organization targeted on the pretext of reform. Isn’t reform needed in the institutions of people believing in other faiths,” he said.

Tarigami said the right of reform lies with those heading Waqf and no one else. “And the CPI(M) passed a resolution in the All-India Party Congress and stressed that this interference is misplaced. The motive is to target the institutions of people of a particular faith. People of other beliefs have been deciding on their own organisations as well,” he said.