War against drugs: NCB, Chandigarh police destroy over 100kg heroin
In a first,the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Chandigarh Police carried out a joint drug destruction drive in the city on Monday.
The NCB burnt 101.2kg heroin seized in 12 cases, whereas the UT police destroyed 1kg heroin, 0.495kg charas, 0.250kg poppy husk, 16.6 kg ganja, 48 buprenorphine/pheniramine injections, 904 tramadol hydrochloride capsules in 36 cases.
This was part of a series of events organised to mark ‘International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking’ on June 26.
In the run-up to the day, the NCB is organising a two-week-long ‘Nasha Se Azaadi Pakhwada’ programme from June 12 to June 26, 2022.
The aim is to make people, especially the youth, aware of the dangers of drugs and intensify the spirit of ‘sabka prayas’ (joint initiative), to realise the dream of drug-free India.
NCB’s deputy director-general for the northern region, Gyaneshwar Singh, said events such as relay races, pocket movie making and e-pledge competitions are being organised in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.
Over 5,000 participate in ‘neon run’
The NCB, Chandigarh, in association with the Chandigarh Police organised ‘Nashe Se Azadi Neon Run’ on Monday.
Over 5,000 people participated in the ‘neon run’ which started from Chandigarh Club, Sector 1, to Sukhna Lake. The run was flagged off by Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit.
Purohit, while speaking on the occasion, said, “Such campaigns help in creating awareness against drugs. If you ever get to know about drugs, report it to the police. Drugs should not reach us at any cost.”
