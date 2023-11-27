close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / War against militancy in J&K not fully over, says UT police chief

War against militancy in J&K not fully over, says UT police chief

ByPress Trust of India
Nov 27, 2023 03:10 PM IST

DGP RR Swain says the war will only end when one side acknowledges that there is no benefit in it and it will not take them anywhere other than bloodshed.

The war against militancy in Jammu and Kashmir is not fully over and security forces may be suffering losses but will not back down from the fight, the union territory’s director general of police RR Swain said in Srinagar on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP RR Swain (centre) being felicitated after offering prayers at Gurdwara Chati Patshahi in Srinagar on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Jammu and Kashmir DGP RR Swain (centre) being felicitated after offering prayers at Gurdwara Chati Patshahi in Srinagar on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti on Monday. (ANI Photo)

The forces, he said, were trying to minimise losses.

“If the challenge is to move forward even though we have to bear losses... we will not back down from that challenge,” Jammu and Kashmir’s top police officer said.

He was talking to reporters after paying obeisance at Srinagar’s Chatipadshai Gurdwara on Gurpurb.

“This war is not over fully yet. The war will only end when one side acknowledges that there is no benefit in it and it will not take them anywhere other than bloodshed. Till that time, as far as our fight is concerned, it is a reality that losses happen but we have to move forward by bearing those losses. We cannot back down from this war,” Swain said.

Responding to a query, he said infiltration increases at some places and decreases at some others with every snowfall. “It is a matter of strategy and cannot be discussed publicly,” he said.

Last week, five army personnel, including two captains, were killed in an operation in Rajouri. In the same operation, two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander trained in Afghanistan, were gunned down.

