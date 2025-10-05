War of words erupt between PDP, Apni party over Omar’s ‘not allying with BJP’ remark

Peoples Democratic Party and Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party have broken into a verbal spat after the latter praised chief minister Omar Abdullah for not allying with BJP while criticising PDP for siding with BJP after 2014 elections. Omar on Tuesday had said that he is not ready to include BJP in the government to get statehood back and he would rather resign than enter into an alliance with the BJP to hasten statehood for the Union territory. (File)

Bukhari on Saturday had lashed out at PDP, while praising Omar Abdullah. “Every political party in Jammu and Kashmir has a working relation with the central government. During elections, every party promises to keep BJP away from power but later on they work with the same party... In 2014, Mehbooba Mufti promised people that she will keep BJP at bay but later the same party joined hands with BJP,” Bukhari said, adding “PDP runs with the help of BJP. There is a fixed match between the two parties.”

He said that Omar showed moral uprightness by not forming a government with BJP after the 2024 elections.

“If Omar claims that NC will not ally with BJP, that means he is morally correct because he came to power on the promise that he will keep BJP out of power.”

PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhat accused Bukhari of doublespeak alleging that he was eyeing Rajya Sabha seat.

“After being rejected by the people and left politically orphaned, Altaf Bukhari is targeting PDP only to seek a backdoor route to Rajya Sabha through NC. Since he was voted out by people, now, on the basis of his money power, he is trying to reach Rajya Sabha through NC . He should introspect. The same man who once disrespected Marhoom Sheikh (Mohammad Abdullah) Sahab (founder of NC), claiming people would dig his grave if not guarded by forces. Today they are favouring the NC,” Bhan said.

