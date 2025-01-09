War veteran Havaldar Baldev Singh passes away at 93

Jammu Havaldar Baldev Singh (retd) being honoured by Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva. (HT File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the death of was veteran Havaldar Baldev Singh (retd).

Singh, who passed away at his residence in Rajouri district on Monday at the age of 93, was part of four wars against Pakistan.

Modi lauded the war veteran as a true epitome of courage and grit. “His monumental service to India will be remembered for years to come. A true epitome of courage and grit, his unwavering dedication to the nation will inspire future generations,” Modi said in a post on X.

“I fondly recall meeting him in Nowshera a few years ago. My condolences to his family and admirers,” he added.

Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Hav Baldev Singh (retd), a revered war hero and veteran of the Indian Army”.

He passed away due to natural causes in Naushera, he added

Hav Singh was born on September 27, 1931, at Naunihal village in Naushera.

Hav Singh enlisted in the army on November 14, 1950, and served for nearly three decades. His service spanned multiple wars, including the 1961, 1962, and 1965 India-Pakistan wars. After retiring in October 1969, he was recalled during the India-Pakistan war in 1971 and served for another eight months.

“Saddened by the passing of Hav Baldev Singh (Retd) of Nowshera, a brave veteran of the Indian Army. His indomitable courage and service to the nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers,” J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said in a post on X.