Warehousing corporation inspector caught for graft in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Dec 17, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The VB had laid a trap after receiving a complaint from Mohan Lal, a commission agent in Ferozepur, that the inspector, identified as Amit Kumar Kakkar, was demanding bribe for passing bills pertaining to labour and sewing charges on purchased paddy bags. He initially demanded ₹2 per bag but later settled at ₹1.30 per bag, which came to ₹45,000.

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Monday arrested an inspector of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, posted in Ferozepur, for accepting a bribe of 45,000.

The accused was caught red-handed accepting bribe in the presence of two official witnesses. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession (Getty Images)
The accused was caught red-handed accepting bribe in the presence of two official witnesses. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession.

Kakkar has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act at vigilance police station in Ferozepur.

