Warehousing official’s suicide: Ravneet Bittu slams AAP govt over no arrest of Bhullar’s father, PA

Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday lashed out at the AAP government for not arresting former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar’s father and personal assistant in connection with Punjab State Warehousing Corporation officer Gagandeep Singh Randhawa’s suicide case. Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu takes part in a sit-in protest against the AAP government in Amritsar on Saturday. (ANI)

While interacting with mediapersons at the residence of Randhawa here, Bittu said, “The state government ordered an inquiry under the supervision of the chief secretary, but neither the chief secretary nor any other senior officer ever visited the family. We cannot hope for justice in such a situation.”

He said, “The government should answer why the police have not arrested Bhullar’s 75-year-old father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and PA Dilbag Singh who are accused in the case?”

Taking on the Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the Union minister said, “Despite appeal of deceased’s wife, Warring has not signed the petition seeking a CBI probe. As soon as all the MPs from Punjab write to the Union home minister, an inquiry will be marked to the CBI. The home minister has assured this in Parliament.”Randhawa, 45, died by suicide on March 21 after recording a 12-second video message in which he reportedly blamed former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar for harassment and intimidation. His father and PA Dilbag Singh were booked for abetment of suicide. However, only Bhullar has been arrested so far.A day ago, Bittu had attended BJP’s state-level protest seeking justice for the family.Regarding Raghav Chadha, Bittu alleged that AAP removed him from party deputy leader’s position in the Rajya Sabha for not depositing the entire party’s fund collection.”