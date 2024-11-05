Warring, Manpreet ‘abandoned’ Gidderbaha for personal gains: Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhgawant Mann on Tuesday targeted state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and BJP candidate Manpreet Singh Badal claiming they have only looted people and failed to do any development in the assembly segment during their tenure as MLAs. The CM urged people not to support who left Gidderbaha for personal gains and sought vote for am Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon. Punjab chief minister Bhgawant Mann on Tuesday addressed public gatherings at villages Khirkian Wala, Harike Kalan and Kotli Ablu, and Gidderbaha city. (HT Photo)

Mann addressed public gatherings at villages Khirkian Wala, Harike Kalan and Kotli Ablu, and Gidderbaha city and asked people to elect Dhillon.

“Manpreet Badal had shifted to Bathinda and left Gidderbaha but now after facing defeat there, he has returned, while Warring has gone to Ludhiana. Stand with the people who are among you, not those who have left you for personal gains. I am asking you to vote for Dimpy as he is one of you. Since I have become CM, Warring has never brought any demand to me for Gidderbaha. He is scared that if his constituency develops under the AAP government people will not vote for him,” he said.

Mann added that his government has not forgotten the ₹1,000 per month promise to women in Punjab. “We have provided free electricity as promised, now we are working on the promise to give ₹1,000 to women.”

During the campaign, Dhillon said that Warring was elected from Gidderbaha in 2012 but he never raised any issue in the assembly. “He even remained a minister in the Congress government but never did anything for Gidderbaha but everything for his personal gains. BJP’s Manpreet Badal was finance minister twice, but he also did nothing for Gidderbaha,” Dhillon added.