Warring meets Dhankhar, calls for Panjab University senate polls

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 21, 2024 09:38 AM IST

Warring pointed out that the senate elections are not merely procedural but integral to the efficient functioning of the institution, directly impacting students, faculty and the university’s future trajectory

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and Ludhiana MP, on Friday met Vice President of India and Panjab University Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss the delay in university’s senate elections. He called for PU senate elections at the earliest.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to visit Panjab University on Saturday. (HT FIle Photo)
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to visit Panjab University on Saturday. (HT FIle Photo)

Emphasising the importance of these elections, Warring said, “Panjab University has been a beacon of democratic governance in higher education and its elected senate is a unique model that ensures impartiality and inclusivity. The delay in elections raises serious questions about the commitment to this democratic tradition.”

Warring pointed out that the senate elections are not merely procedural but integral to the efficient functioning of the institution, directly impacting students, faculty and the university’s future trajectory. “This delay creates a vacuum in decision-making, leaving critical issues unresolved and stakeholders unheard. It is imperative that the democratic rights of the university community are respected and restored without further procrastination,” he added.

Dhankhar is scheduled to visit Panjab University on Saturday. “I have conveyed to the VP that this is not just an issue of governance but a question of protecting the democratic identity of Panjab University,” he stated.

“Panjab University’s governance model sets an example for other institutions. By addressing this delay swiftly, we can send a strong message about the importance of democracy in educational institutions,” said Warring.

