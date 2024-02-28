Delay in land allotment: UT admn keeping prime property for itself, remarks HC

Miffed over the delay in the decision of giving three plots to the high court in Sarangpur, the Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the adviser to the administrator to file an affidavit as to how much money has been spent on the new secretariat building and how much area is lying vacant in old secretariat building, Sector 9. It was in January, the high court had directed UT administration to allot three plots of 15 acres of land in Sarangpur to high court for setting up some additional facilities. (HT File Photo)

The court has asked for data of the footfall there, in comparison to the high court, to be submitted. The court also sought details regarding the plots of land in Sector 17 lying vacant for decades and their purpose.

“The administration attempts to deflect the issue regarding the allotment of land in Chandigarh itself, while cornering prime property for its own use, including the new DC office, which is to be set up in Sector 17, next to Shivalik Hotel. Accordingly, details be also given of the plot allotted for the said use and its area and the costing factor for raising the same,” the bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Lapita Banerji observed during resumed hearing of a public interest litigation highlighting infrastructural deficiencies at the high court complex.

It was in January, the high court had directed UT administration to allot three plots of 15 acres of land in Sarangpur to high court for setting up some additional facilities. However, four days after the order, in a communication to the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), UT had suggested that for the expansion plans given by the high court, 8.5 acres of land would be “justified”. MHA is yet to respond to the proposal.

“In spite of directions issued on 19.01.2024 and 02.02.2024 for the allotment of three plots, which are lying vacant in Sarangpur, for expansion of the high court, the Chandigarh administration continues to drag its feet, and has not come up with any positive offer,” the bench further recorded suggesting that UT was aware of the problems being faced by litigants and employees etc everyday, and two senior officers had visited the premises on February 15 and saw the working at high court.

The court further noted that the offer of allotment of land in Sarangpur came from the administration in November 2023, when enquiries were made about a vacant area available near the old secretariat building.

The court has also sought an affidavit as to why construction cannot be raised for the addition of lawyer’s chambers on the chambers already situated in the high court. “Let justification be given as to why the adjoining lawyers’ chambers cannot be raised to the same level, once a four-storey building is already existing and why the offices of the advocate general cannot be expanded. The exercise of raising an additional block parallel to the road leading to Gate No. 6 for the expansion of the block next to the security personnel building be also expedited by the Chandigarh administration,” it said.

It further directed that an expert team visit of IIT Roorkee to check the feasibility of expansion plans at the complex, be conducted at the earliest and a report be submitted on the next date of hearing.

It also asked the administration to respond as to why the area behind the MLA hostel/flats, cannot be converted into parking. “It is made clear that if the UT administration does not respond expeditiously, apart from imposing costs, other harsh measures might be resorted to,” the bench further recorded, posting the matter for March 7.