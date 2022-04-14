Wasting water in Chandigarh tricity area to invite up to ₹5,000 fine
Wasting water in the morning anywhere in the tricity is set to invite a penalty of up to ₹5,000 from April 15.
The respective authorities in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula will be issuing challans to people found wasting water by watering lawns, washing courtyards and vehicles, etc., between 5.30 am and 8.30 am from April 15 to June 30.
While in Mohali and Panchkula, violators will receive a notice in case of first offence, in Chandigarh, a penalty of ₹5,000 will be slapped without any warning (see box). A repeat violation in Chandigarh will lead to disconnection of water supply.
However, if the wastage is unintentional, such as due to leakage in pipe or water storage tank, the violator will be given a two-day notice to rectify the problem. Non-compliance will lead to the fine. In case the fine is not paid, it will be added to the water bill.
In Mohali, if a resident is found violating the order, a notice will be issued in case of the first offence. Repeating it will invite a challan of ₹1,000. Three-time offenders will have to pay ₹2,000 as fine and the water supply will be disconnected the fourth time. The defaulters’ booster pumps and hosepipes will be also confiscated. In case of disconnection of water connection, affidavit with ₹5,000 fine will be required for restoring the supply.
“Four teams will be on duty to check violations zone wise. Once the water connection is disconnected, it will not be restored until the defaulter pays a ₹5,000 fine, along with an affidavit,” a senior municipal corporation official said.
In Panchkula, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran will give a warning to the people found wasting water, and if they are caught repeating the violation, they will receive a challan of ₹5,000. More non-compliance to the order will lead to disconnection of water connection.
HSVP executive engineer Amit Rathi said, “People must use only buckets to wash their vehicles in the morning. Watering of lawns and plants with pipes is also not allowed in the morning. Residents must ensure that water is not wasted due to overflow of water tanks and any leaking pipes must be fixed. Use of water motor pump is completely prohibited.”
-
Two arrested for attacking cops with stones at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Enclave
The police on Wednesday arrested two men for assaulting policemen who were trying to resolve their land dispute at Sukhna Enclave on Tuesday. According to police, a resident of Sector 3, Karanbir Singh Dhillon, had filed a police complaint that Devinder Singh of Sector 18 and Kamlesh Kumar of Kaimbwala village had threatened him and trespassed on his land at Sukhna Enclave.
-
Gangster Kali Shooter’s associate arrested with arms in Chandigarh
Continuing its crackdown on gangsters, the crime branch of the Chandigarh Police arrested an associate of the Kali Shooter gang from a petrol pump in Kajehri village, Sector 52, on Wednesday. The police team also recovered two country made pistols and 10 live cartridges from Karan. Kali Shooter gang's kingpin is alias Kali Rajput, Ravinder, a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
-
105 private schools in Delhi given notices over EWS admissions
The Delhi government on Tuesday informed the Delhi high court that it has issued show cause notices for derecognising 105 private schools in the national capital for their alleged failure to admit students from economically weaker sections ( EWS) in the nursery class for the academic year 2021-22. The court said the methodology followed for admissions until now will apply to this process as well and the exercise should be completed within 15 days.
-
4 children feared drowned in Yamuna, one body retrieved
Four boys who had gone to play near the Yamuna in the Kalindi Kunj area feared drowned on Wednesday afternoon, police said adding that one body has been recovered while search is on for others. Police said that a PCR call was received at 3.35pm on Wednesday regarding four children going missing. The boy was identified as Farman.
-
Clean, efficient governance will be my top priority: New Ludhiana DC
A 2012-batch IAS officer, Surbhi Malik, assumed office on Wednesday as the first woman deputy commissioner of the largest district of Punjab. Clean and efficient governance will be her top priority, the new Ludhiana DC said, as she addressed the mediapersons. She has completed her master's degree from London School of Economics on the Commonwealth Scholarship. She did her BA (honours) in economics from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College.
