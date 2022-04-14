Wasting water in Chandigarh tricity area to invite up to 5,000 fine

Wasting water in the morning anywhere in the tricity is set to invite a penalty of up to ₹5,000 from April 15.

The respective authorities in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula will be issuing challans to people found wasting water by watering lawns, washing courtyards and vehicles, etc., between 5.30 am and 8.30 am from April 15 to June 30.

While in Mohali and Panchkula, violators will receive a notice in case of first offence, in Chandigarh, a penalty of ₹5,000 will be slapped without any warning (see box). A repeat violation in Chandigarh will lead to disconnection of water supply.

However, if the wastage is unintentional, such as due to leakage in pipe or water storage tank, the violator will be given a two-day notice to rectify the problem. Non-compliance will lead to the fine. In case the fine is not paid, it will be added to the water bill.

In Mohali, if a resident is found violating the order, a notice will be issued in case of the first offence. Repeating it will invite a challan of ₹1,000. Three-time offenders will have to pay ₹2,000 as fine and the water supply will be disconnected the fourth time. The defaulters’ booster pumps and hosepipes will be also confiscated. In case of disconnection of water connection, affidavit with ₹5,000 fine will be required for restoring the supply.

“Four teams will be on duty to check violations zone wise. Once the water connection is disconnected, it will not be restored until the defaulter pays a ₹5,000 fine, along with an affidavit,” a senior municipal corporation official said.

In Panchkula, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran will give a warning to the people found wasting water, and if they are caught repeating the violation, they will receive a challan of ₹5,000. More non-compliance to the order will lead to disconnection of water connection.

HSVP executive engineer Amit Rathi said, “People must use only buckets to wash their vehicles in the morning. Watering of lawns and plants with pipes is also not allowed in the morning. Residents must ensure that water is not wasted due to overflow of water tanks and any leaking pipes must be fixed. Use of water motor pump is completely prohibited.”